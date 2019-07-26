Marrero’s single leads New Orleans to 6-1 win over Nashville

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Deven Marrero hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 6-1 win over the Nashville Sounds on Friday.

The single by Marrero scored Eddy Alvarez and Lewis Brinson to give the Baby Cakes a 2-0 lead.

The Sounds cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Eli White hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ronald Guzman.

The Baby Cakes later added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh and eighth to secure the victory.

Starter Joe Gunkel (3-1) got the win while Wei-Chieh Huang (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.