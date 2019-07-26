Spangenberg, Perez and Hager lead San Antonio in win

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Cory Spangenberg had four hits, while Hernan Perez and Jake Hager had four and three, respectively, as the San Antonio Missions beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 10-3 on Friday.

Spangenberg doubled and singled three times, scoring three runs and driving home a couple. Perez homered, doubled and singled twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple.

San Antonio took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Tyrone Taylor that scored Spangenberg.

After San Antonio added a run in the third on a home run by Perez, the Storm Chasers cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Kelvin Gutierrez hit a solo home run.

The Missions later scored three runs in the seventh and eighth innings to complete the blowout. In the seventh, Spangenberg drove in two runs and Perez drove in one, while Hager hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Miguel Sanchez (4-4) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Omaha starter Foster Griffin (7-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.