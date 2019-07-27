Abbadessa leads Vancouver to 6-3 win over Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Dominic Abbadessa had two hits and scored three runs as the Vancouver Canadians topped the Spokane Indians 6-3 on Friday.

Spokane tied the game 2-2 in the fourth after Scott Kapers scored on a pickoff error and Jake Hoover scored on a single.

Vancouver answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to take the lead. Ronny Brito hit a solo home run en route to the two-run lead.

The Canadians later tacked on a run in both the seventh and ninth innings. In the seventh, Yorman Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Abbadessa before he tripled to score Abbadessa in the ninth.

Josh Almonte (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Theo McDowell (1-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

The Indians failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. Jonah McReynolds homered and singled twice for the Indians. Starling Joseph singled three times, also stealing a base.