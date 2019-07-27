Swihart, Snider lift Reno over Fresno in an 11-7 slugfest

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Blake Swihart homered and tripled, scoring three runs while driving in two as the Reno Aces defeated the Fresno Grizzlies 11-7 on Friday.

Travis Snider homered and singled with four RBIs for Reno.

Down 2-0 in the third, Fresno cut into the lead when Raudy Read hit an RBI single, bringing home Jake Noll.

Reno answered in the next half-inning, scoring six runs to extend its lead. Swihart hit a two-run home run en route to the seven-run lead.

The Aces extended their lead in the sixth when Snider hit a three-run home run.

Reno right-hander Joel Payamps (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter J.J. Hoover (4-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over four innings.

Yadiel Hernandez homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Grizzlies. Read homered and singled, driving in two runs.