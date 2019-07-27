Hyo Joo Kim fires 3rd-round 65 to lead Evian major by 1 shot

Cresting a wave of South Koreans atop the Evian Championship leaderboard Saturday, Hyo Joo Kim fired a third-round 65 to move one shot clear on 15-under 198.

Kim's latest impressive round of majors golf did not quite match her very first — a record 61 here as a teenager five years ago when she took the title in her elite debut.

Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park closed the gap in second by making a birdie on the par-5 18th for a 5-under 66.

Four shots back in a tie for third place were seven-time major winner Inbee Park (69) and Jin Young Ko (66), who won the season's first major, the ANA Inspiration, in April.

Play started early in cooler conditions and finished at 2:15 p.m. local time (1215 GMT) just as a stormy downpour arrived.

Sunday's forecast calls for persistent rain and a temperature drop of about 16 Celsius (30 degrees F) from the opening round heatwave on Thursday.