Redskins put Williams on did not report list, sign Robinson

The Washington Redskins have placed left tackle Trent Williams on the reserve/did not report list and signed journeyman lineman Corey Robinson.

Williams is holding out of training camp. Coach Jay Gruden said Saturday he hasn't heard from Williams, who has been a no-show since training camp opened Thursday.

Depth on the offensive line is again a concern for Washington, which was battered by injuries there the past two seasons. Former swing tackle Ty Nsekhe left in free agency to sign in Buffalo, starting center Chase Roullier hasn't practiced while recovering from shoulder surgery and second-year tackle Geron Christian is being eased in this weekend off knee surgery.

Gruden says he's not worried that Roullier's injury will cost him any regular-season time.

Robinson joins former Jacksonville teammate and 2015 first-round pick Ereck Flowers in the mix at tackle without Williams.