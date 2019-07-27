Hernaiz leads GCL Orioles to 4-3 win over GCL Pirates

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) -- Darell Hernaiz had three hits and two RBI as the GCL Orioles topped the GCL Pirates 4-3 on Saturday.

Up 2-0 in the fifth, GCL Orioles added to its lead when Hernaiz hit a two-run double.

GCL Pirates answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to cut the deficit to one, including a two-run double by Andres Alvarez.

GCL Orioles starter Jake Prizina (3-0) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Ryan Harbin (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game after giving up one run and three hits over three innings.

Jase Bowen singled three times for the GCL Pirates.

With the win, GCL Orioles improved to 7-3 against GCL Pirates this season.