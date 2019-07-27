Del Villar’s single leads DSL Cardinals Blue to 7-4 win over DSL Yankees

, (AP) -- Darlyn Del Villar hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the DSL Cardinals Blue to a 7-4 win over the DSL Yankees on Saturday.

Hansel Otamendi scored on the play to give the DSL Cardinals Blue a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a triple.

Trailing 5-2, the DSL Yankees cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Agustin Ramirez hit an RBI single, scoring Wilfre Favelo.

The DSL Cardinals Blue later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Elvin De Jesus hit an RBI triple and then scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

William Miranda (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Yankees starter Tyrone Yulie (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Cardinals Blue improved to 4-2 against DSL Yankees this season.