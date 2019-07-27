Mateo, Espinal lead DSL Cubs2 to 5-3 win over DSL Rangers2

, (AP) -- Starlin Mateo hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Christhian Espinal went 1 for 2 as the DSL Cubs2 topped the DSL Rangers2 5-3 on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL Cubs2 swept the short two-game series.

The home run by Mateo scored Ronny Simon to give the DSL Cubs2 a 2-1 lead.

After the teams traded runs in the fourth, the DSL Rangers2 tied the game in the fifth inning when Jose Guardo hit an RBI single, scoring Joiquer Guacare.

The DSL Cubs2 took the lead for good in the fifth when Samuel Duarte hit an RBI single, driving in Felix Stevens.

Kleiber Carreno (2-2) got the win in relief while Adrian Ramos (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Roldany Reinoso doubled and singled for the DSL Rangers2.

With the win, DSL Cubs2 improved to 6-2 against DSL Rangers2 this season.