Ramirez has 5 RBI, leads GCL Rays to 19-4 win over GCL Braves

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Abiezel Ramirez drove in five runs, while Zacrey Law and Luis Perez drove in three apiece as the GCL Rays beat the GCL Braves 19-4 on Saturday.

Law doubled and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three.

Trailing 1-0, the GCL Rays took the lead for good in the first inning when Ramirez singled to bring home Law and Johan Lopez.

The GCL Rays later added six runs in the second and fifth innings and five in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Sandy Gaston (1-0) got the win in relief while GCL Braves starter Joey Estes (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

GCL Rays hit a season-high seven doubles in its victory.

Mason Berne homered and singled, driving in two runs for the GCL Braves.

With the win, GCL Rays improved to 7-3 against GCL Braves this season.