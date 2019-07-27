Lelis scores winning run in 10th, DSL Athletics beats DSL Astros 7-6 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Matheus Lelis scored the winning run in the 10th inning, as the DSL Athletics beat the DSL Astros 7-6 on Saturday.

Lelis scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Earlier in the inning, Cristopher Cruz hit a sacrifice, scoring Jose Escorche to tie the game 6-6.

The DSL Athletics scored two runs in the ninth before DSL Astros answered in the next half-inning when Cristian Gonzalez scored on an error to take a 6-5 lead.

Marcelo Hernandez (2-2) got the win in relief while Miguel Padilla (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Despite the loss, DSL Astros is 6-2 against DSL Athletics this season.