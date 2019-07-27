Gandy hits walk-off single in 11th, GCL Twins beats GCL Red Sox 14-13

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Bryson Gandy hit a walk-off two-run single with one out in the 11th inning, as the GCL Twins beat the GCL Red Sox 14-13 on Saturday.

The single by Gandy capped an improbable comeback for the GCL Twins, who scored four runs in the inning for the win. Jeferson Morales and Francisco Martinez hit RBI doubles earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The GCL Red Sox took a 13-10 lead in the top of the 11th when Kleiber Rodriguez hit a two-run double as part of a three-run inning.

Steve Theetge (2-0) got the win in relief while Mason Duke (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

GCL Twins took advantage of some erratic GCL Red Sox pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.

Rodriguez doubled twice and singled, driving in five runs for the GCL Red Sox. Fabian Andrade singled twice, scoring four runs.