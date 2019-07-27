Pearson’s single leads Fort Myers to 4-3 win over Lakeland

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Jacob Pearson hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Fort Myers Miracle to a 4-3 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Saturday.

The single by Pearson, part of a two-run inning, gave the Miracle a 1-0 lead before Andrew Bechtold hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Trailing 4-1, the Flying Tigers cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Jon Rosoff hit a two-run single.

Fort Myers right-hander Bailey Ober (4-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Elvin Rodriguez (9-6) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up four runs and nine hits over five innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chad Sedio doubled and singled twice for the Flying Tigers. Reece Hampton tripled and singled, also stealing a base.