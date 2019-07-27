Palm Beach beats Dunedin 1-0

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Dunn scored when a runner was thrown out in the sixth inning, leading the Palm Beach Cardinals to a 1-0 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Dunn scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a walk by Michael Perri.

Zach Prendergast (3-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Mike Ellenbest (1-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The Blue Jays were blanked for the 10th time this season, while the Cardinals' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cardinals swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 2-1.