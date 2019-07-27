O’Keefe’s homer leads Springfield to 3-1 win over Corpus Christi

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Brian O'Keefe hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 3-1 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday.

The home run by O'Keefe gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead.

The Cardinals tacked on another run in the eighth when O'Keefe hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Zach Kirtley.

Both Springfield starter Johan Oviedo and Corpus Christi starter Yohan Ramirez delivered strong pitching performances. Oviedo (5-4) went seven innings, allowing one run and six hits while striking out 11 to get the win. Ramirez went six innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Texas League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.

Nick Hernandez (0-1) struck out two batters to take the loss.

Springfield improved to 8-4 against Corpus Christi this season.