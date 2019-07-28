AZL Indians Red beats AZL Dodgers Mota 5-2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jean Montero scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Indians Red to a 5-2 win over the AZL Dodgers Mota on Sunday.

Montero scored on the play to give the AZL Indians Red a 3-2 lead after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a balk and then stole third.

The AZL Indians Red extended their lead in the ninth when Joe Naranjo hit a two-run home run.

Luis Jimenez (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Zack Plunkett (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.