Peguero leads Missoula to 5-1 win over Billings

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Liover Peguero had two hits and two RBI as the Missoula Osprey defeated the Billings Mustangs 5-1 on Saturday.

Missoula started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Tristen Carranza advanced on singles by Spencer Brickhouse and Peguero, and then scored on a single by Peguero.

After Missoula added two runs in the third, the Mustangs cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when TJ Hopkins hit an RBI single, bringing home Matt Lloyd.

The Osprey later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Cesar Garcia hit an RBI single and Peguero stole home to secure the victory.

Liu Fuenmayor (3-1) got the win in relief while Billings starter Carlos Carreno (2-4) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.