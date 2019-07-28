Braves face off against the Phillies in division matchup

Atlanta Braves (62-43, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (54-50, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kevin Gausman (3-5, 5.71 ERA) Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-2, 3.64 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will host Atlanta in a matchup of division rivals.

The Phillies are 25-26 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia is averaging 4.5 RBIs per game this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with 71 total runs batted in.

The Braves are 26-16 against NL East Division teams. Atlanta has slugged .456, good for second in in the MLB. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a .567 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 25 home runs. The Braves won the last meeting 15-7. Max Fried earned his 11th victory and Ender Inciarte went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Zach Eflin registered his 11th loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 47 extra base hits and is slugging .515. Scott Kingery has 11 hits and is batting .256 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 125 hits and is batting .298. Brian McCann is 10-for-23 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Braves: 4-6, .262 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by five runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique), Brad Miller: 10-day IL (hip).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: 10-day IL (elbow), Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Max Fried: 10-day IL (blister), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Nick Markakis: 10-day IL (wrist), Dansby Swanson: 10-day IL (foot).