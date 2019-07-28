Jones, Call lead the way for Akron

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Nolan Jones doubled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Akron RubberDucks topped the Hartford Yard Goats 9-4 on Sunday. The RubberDucks swept the four-game series with the win.

Alex Call doubled and singled twice with a run and an RBI for Akron.

Trailing 1-0, the RubberDucks took the lead for good with six runs in the second inning. The RubberDucks sent 10 men to the plate as Jones hit a two-run double en route to the five-run lead.

Ben Krauth (1-2) got the win in relief while Hartford starter Jack Wynkoop (6-13) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

With the win, Akron remains undefeated (7-0) against Hartford this season.