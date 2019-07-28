Cervenka, Mullins lead the way for Bowie

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Martin Cervenka homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Bowie Baysox beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-2 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Baysox and a three-game winning streak for the Rumble Ponies.

Cedric Mullins homered and singled for Bowie.

Binghamton tied the game 2-2 in the third after Jason Krizan hit a two-run double.

The Baysox took the lead in the sixth inning when Mullins hit a solo home run.

The Baysox later added two runs in both the seventh and ninth innings. In the seventh, Preston Palmeiro hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Mason McCoy, while Cervenka hit a two-run home run in the ninth.

Bowie right-hander Tyler Herb (1-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over six innings. Opposing starter Zach Lee (3-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up five runs and seven hits over six innings.

Despite the loss, Binghamton is 5-2 against Bowie this season.