Kirk’s double leads Dunedin over Palm Beach in 11 innings

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run double in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 10-6 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Blue Jays and a three-game winning streak for the Cardinals.

The double capped the five-run inning for the Blue Jays after Norberto Obeso and Cal Stevenson hit RBI singles to give them the lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Palm Beach scored on a wild pitch that brought home Michael Perri. However, the rally ended when Emerson Jimenez struck Nick Plummer out to end the game.

Stevenson homered and singled three times, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win. Kirk doubled and singled, driving home three runs.

Jimenez (5-1) got the win in relief while Patrick Dayton (2-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Luken Baker homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Cardinals.