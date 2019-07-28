Weber, Mejia lead the way for South Bend

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Andy Weber doubled twice and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the South Bend Cubs defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 13-4 on Sunday.

Fidel Mejia doubled twice and singled with three RBIs and a couple of runs for South Bend.

South Bend started the scoring in the second inning when Cole Roederer hit a sacrifice fly and D.J. Artis drew a bases-loaded walk.

After South Bend added two runs in the third, the Lugnuts cut into the deficit in the third inning when Hunter Steinmetz scored on a groundout.

South Bend later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run sixth, when Mejia hit a two-run double to help put the game away.

South Bend right-hander Cam Sanders (6-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Sean Wymer (5-10) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing four runs and five hits over 2 2/3 innings.