Munguia’s single leads Augusta over Lexington in 10 innings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Ismael Munguia hit a two-run single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Augusta GreenJackets to an 11-10 win over the Lexington Legends on Sunday.

The single by Munguia scored Jose Layer and Mikey Edie. The single came after an RBI single by Edie that gave the GreenJackets the lead earlier in the inning.

Lexington attempted a comeback in the bottom of the inning when Chris Hudgins scored on a groundout and Brhet Bewley hit an RBI single. However, the rally ended when Sandro Cabrera struck Rudy Martin out to end the game.

The GreenJackets tied the game 8-8 in the ninth when Frankie Tostado hit an RBI single, driving in Simon Whiteman.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Preston White (2-3) got the win in relief while Jaret Hellinger (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Legends, Nathan Eaton homered and singled, driving home four runs.

Augusta improved to 13-3 against Lexington this season.