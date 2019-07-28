Ellis’ homer leads Jackson to 3-1 win over Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Drew Ellis hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Jackson Generals to a 3-1 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday.

The home run by Ellis scored Jamie Westbrook and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the third, Jackson took the lead on a triple by Galli Cribbs Jr. that scored Jeffrey Baez. Biloxi answered in the sixth inning when Patrick Leonard hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Cooper Hummel.

Cameron Gann (2-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Cody Ponce (1-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Jackson improved to 5-2 against Biloxi this season.