Singer, Cancel lead NW Arkansas to 3-1 win over Amarillo

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Gabriel Cancel hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Brady Singer allowed just five hits over 6 1/3 innings as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 3-1 on Sunday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Naturals and a three-game winning streak for the Sod Poodles.

The home run by Cancel, part of a three-run inning, gave the Naturals a 2-1 lead before Taylor Featherston hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the third, Amarillo took the lead on a balk that scored Peter Van Gansen.

Singer (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing one run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lake Bachar (7-3) went six innings, allowing three runs and 10 hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out three and walked four.