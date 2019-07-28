Ready’s sac fly leads Batavia to 5-4 win over Williamsport

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Nic Ready drove in Dalvy Rosario with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, leading the Batavia Muckdogs to a 5-4 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Sunday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Muckdogs and a four-game winning streak for the Crosscutters.

The sacrifice fly by Ready capped a two-run inning and gave the Muckdogs a 4-3 lead after Rosario hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Muckdogs tacked on another run in the sixth when Michael Hernandez hit a solo home run.

Williamsport saw its comeback attempt come up short after D.J. Stewart scored on a groundout in the seventh inning to cut the Batavia lead to 5-4.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Starter Andrew Miller (3-3) got the win while Carlos Francisco (0-2) took the loss in relief in the New York-Penn League game.

Batavia improved to 4-2 against Williamsport this season.