Hurtado’s home run leads GCL Nationals over GCL Mets in 8 innings

ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Jorge Hurtado hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to lead the GCL Nationals to a 5-3 win over the GCL Mets in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The home run by Hurtado scored Edangel Tovar.

The GCL Mets tied the game 3-3 in the seventh when Zach Ashford scored on an error.

Hurtado homered and doubled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Adrian Martinez (1-1) got the win in relief while Marcos Correa (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after GCL Mets won the first game 4-3 in eight innings.