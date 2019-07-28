Berroa’s home run leads Bluefield over Danville in 10 innings

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Steward Berroa hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Bluefield Blue Jays to a 9-7 win over the Danville Braves on Sunday.

The home run by Berroa scored D.J. Daniels.

The Blue Jays tied the game 7-7 in the eighth when Miguel Hiraldo hit an RBI single, bringing home Andres Guerra.

Reliever Aldo Ovando (1-2) went two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out one and walking one to pick up the win. Alex Camacho (2-1) went three innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Hiraldo doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs in the win. Spencer Horwitz doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.

Several Braves chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Bryce Ball homered and singled twice, scoring three runs.