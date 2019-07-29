Allison scores winning run, AZL Dodgers Lasorda beats AZL Brewers Blue 4-3 in walk-off finish

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Chet Allison scored the winning run in the ninth inning, as the AZL Dodgers Lasorda beat the AZL Brewers Blue 4-3 on Monday.

Allison scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

The AZL Brewers Blue tied the game 3-3 in the top of the ninth when Danny Casals hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Caleb Marquez.

Reliever Reinaldo De Paula (5-1) went one inning, allowing one run while striking out one to get the win. Eddy Tavarez (0-3) allowed one run and got two outs in the Arizona League game.

Edwin Mateo homered and singled, also stealing a base in the win. Jorbit Vivas homered and singled, driving in two runs.

Casals homered and singled, driving in three runs for the AZL Brewers Blue.