Valencia leads DSL Mets1 to 2-1 win over DSL Rockies

, (AP) -- Williams Valencia threw five scoreless innings, leading the DSL Mets1 over the DSL Rockies in a 2-1 win on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the DSL Mets1 and a three-game winning streak for the DSL Rockies.

Valencia (1-4) allowed three hits while striking out three to get the win.

DSL Mets1 got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Darwyn Encarnacion stole second, went to third on a ground out by Ronis Aybar, and then scored on a wild pitch.

After DSL Mets1 added a run in the fourth when Derwis Troconiz hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jan Cabrera, the DSL Rockies cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Ronny Novas scored on a groundout.

Angel Chivilli (0-4) went four innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out three in the Dominican Summer League game.

Despite the loss, DSL Rockies is 5-1 against DSL Mets1 this season.