Crisp’s run leads GCL Yankees West to 4-2 win over GCL Blue Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) -- Juan Crisp and Raimfer Salinas scored on an error in the third inning to help the GCL Yankees West secure a 4-2 victory over the GCL Blue Jays on Monday.

The error gave the GCL Yankees West a 2-1 lead.

After GCL Yankees West added a run in the fourth when Nelson Medina scored on an error, the GCL Blue Jays cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Dasan Brown scored on a groundout.

The GCL Yankees West tacked on another run in the ninth when Salinas scored on a groundout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Starter Edward Paredes (2-2) got the win while Matt Shannon (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Gulf Coast League game.

GCL Yankees West took advantage of some erratic GCL Blue Jays pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.