Charleston’s homer leads Burlington to 5-1 win over Elizabethton

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Jay Charleston hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the Burlington Royals to a 5-1 win over the Elizabethton Twins on Monday.

The home run by Charleston started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Royals a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, William Hancock and Mikey Filia hit RBI singles.

The Twins cut into the deficit in the third inning when Trevor Jensen hit a solo home run.

The Royals later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Filia and Burle Dixon drew walks with the bases loaded to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Noah Murdock (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Elizabethton starter Tyler Benninghoff (2-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.