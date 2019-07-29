Sports
Rijo hits walk-off homer, Scranton/WB beats Syracuse 5-4
MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Wendell Rijo hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 5-4 on Monday.
The Mets tied the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth when Travis Taijeron scored on a wild pitch.
Reliever J.P. Feyereisen (8-1) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing one run and three hits over one inning. Jacob Rhame (3-2) retired one batter by strikeout in the International League game.
Arismendy Alcantara doubled and singled twice for the Mets. Braxton Lee homered and singled, driving home two runs.
Scranton/WB improved to 12-6 against Syracuse this season.
Comments