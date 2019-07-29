Rijo hits walk-off homer, Scranton/WB beats Syracuse 5-4

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Wendell Rijo hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 5-4 on Monday.

The Mets tied the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth when Travis Taijeron scored on a wild pitch.

Reliever J.P. Feyereisen (8-1) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing one run and three hits over one inning. Jacob Rhame (3-2) retired one batter by strikeout in the International League game.

Arismendy Alcantara doubled and singled twice for the Mets. Braxton Lee homered and singled, driving home two runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Scranton/WB improved to 12-6 against Syracuse this season.