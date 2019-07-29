Escobar’s sac fly leads Charlotte to 6-5 win over Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Alcides Escobar drove in Danny Mendick with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 6-5 win over the Norfolk Tides on Monday.

Mendick scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a ground out by Daniel Palka.

Austin Wynns hit a two-run single in the first inning to help give the Tides a 4-0 lead. The Knights came back to take a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning when Palka hit a solo home run.

Norfolk tied the game 5-5 in the sixth when Ryan Mountcastle hit an RBI single, driving in DJ Stewart.

Zach Thompson (5-1) got the win in relief while Tanner Scott (3-3) took the loss in the International League game.

In the losing effort, Norfolk got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits.