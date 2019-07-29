Back-to-back homers by Walker, Landon fuel Tulsa win

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Jared Walker and Logan Landon connected on back-to-back homers in the third inning to help lead the Tulsa Drillers to an 8-2 victory over Midland RockHounds on Monday.

The home runs were both solo shots and gave the Drillers a 2-0 lead.

The Drillers later added one run in the fifth, three in the sixth, and two in the seventh to secure the victory.

Walker homered twice and doubled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Tulsa starter Josiah Gray (1-2) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Grant Holmes (5-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing three runs and five hits over five innings.