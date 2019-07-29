Dorow’s homer leads Frisco to 5-4 win over Arkansas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Ryan Dorow hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Frisco RoughRiders to a 5-4 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Monday.

The home run by Dorow scored Charles Leblanc to give the RoughRiders a 2-0 lead.

After Frisco added three runs in the third, the Travelers cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Kyle Lewis scored on a wild pitch and Nick Zammarelli hit a three-run home run.

Yonny Hernandez singled twice, also stealing a base for Frisco.

Frisco starter Edgar Arredondo (6-3) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Ricardo Sanchez (6-8) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing five runs and six hits over six innings.