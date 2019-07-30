Trejo’s homer leads AZL Mariners to 8-4 win over AZL Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Cesar Trejo hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Mariners to an 8-4 win over the AZL Rangers on Tuesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the AZL Mariners and a four-game winning streak for the AZL Rangers.

The home run by Trejo, part of a four-run inning, gave the AZL Mariners a 6-4 lead before Osiris Castillo hit a two-run triple later in the inning.

Holden Laws (1-0) got the win in relief while Damian Mendoza (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Rangers, Cody Freeman doubled and singled, also stealing two bases.