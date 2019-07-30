Marinez’s triple leads DSL Royals2 to 2-0 win over DSL Colorado

, (AP) -- Neyfi Marinez hit a run-scoring triple in the fourth inning to give the DSL Royals2 a 2-0 win over the DSL Colorado on Tuesday. The DSL Royals2 swept the short two-game series with the win.

Fraicy Breton (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while DSL Colorado starter Brayan Castillo (2-6) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Colorado were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the DSL Royals2's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

DSL Royals2 improved to 7-3 against DSL Colorado this season.