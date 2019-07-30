Nolasco’s single leads DSL Pirates2 to 10-4 win over DSL Mariners

, (AP) -- Rodolfo Nolasco hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Pirates2 to a 10-4 win over the DSL Mariners on Tuesday. The DSL Pirates2 swept the short two-game series with the win.

The single by Nolasco scored Randy Romero and Carlos Arroyo to tie the game 4-4.

The DSL Pirates2 took the lead for good in the eighth when Nolasco drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Arroyo.

Johan Montero (5-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Ricardo Volquez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

With the win, DSL Pirates2 improved to 8-2 against DSL Mariners this season.