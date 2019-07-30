DSL White Sox beats DSL D-backs1 11-7

, (AP) -- Yolbert Sanchez and Benyamin Bailey scored on an error in the first inning, leading the DSL White Sox to an 11-7 win over the DSL D-backs1 on Tuesday.

The play started the scoring in a nine-run inning and gave the DSL White Sox a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, DSL White Sox scored on five more plays, including a walk by Luis Pineda that scored Sanchez.

After DSL D-backs1 scored four runs, the DSL D-backs1 cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Dairon Cuevas hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Manuel Garcia.

The DSL White Sox later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Jhoneiker Betancourt hit an RBI single and Bailey scored when a runner was caught stealing to secure the victory.

Daneuris Lagrange (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL D-backs1 starter Gustavo Del Pozo (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL D-backs1, Garcia doubled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two. Jeferson Espinal tripled and singled.