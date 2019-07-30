Mora scores winning run in 10th, DSL Phillies White beats DSL Cardinals Red 7-6 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Raymond Mora scored the winning run on an error in the 10th inning, as the DSL Phillies White defeated the DSL Cardinals Red 7-6 on Tuesday.

Mora scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Victor Diaz.

After the DSL Cardinals Red scored two runs in the top of the eighth, DSL Phillies White tied the game 6-6 in the ninth when Giuseppe Peguero scored on an error.

Reliever Hernando Mejia (1-3) went two scoreless innings, walking one to get the win. Ramon Fernandez (2-3) went one inning, allowing two runs and two hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The DSL Cardinals Red failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. Luis Andujar doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs for the DSL Cardinals Red.