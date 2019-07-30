Morales’ single leads GCL Twins to 6-5 win over GCL Rays

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Jeferson Morales hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the GCL Twins to a 6-5 win over the GCL Rays on Tuesday. The GCL Twins swept the short two-game series with the win.

The single by Morales capped a three-run inning and gave the GCL Twins a 6-4 lead after Victor Heredia hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, GCL Rays cut into the lead on a single by Julio Meza that scored Daiwer Castellanos.

Matthew Swain (1-0) got the win in relief while Vincent Byrd (1-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Oneill Manzueta tripled and doubled for the GCL Rays.

With the win, GCL Twins improved to 5-1 against GCL Rays this season.