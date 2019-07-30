YaSenka, Vargas lift Johnson City over Princeton 10-0

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Kevin Vargas doubled and singled twice, and Michael YaSenka allowed just five hits over six innings as the Johnson City Cardinals topped the Princeton Rays 10-0 on Tuesday.

YaSenka (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out three.

Johnson City started the scoring in the first inning when Chandler Redmond hit a two-run home run.

Johnson City later scored in four additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a four-run ninth.

Taj Bradley (1-4) went three innings, allowing three runs and five hits while striking out three in the Appalachian League game.

For the Rays, Brett Wisely singled three times. Princeton was blanked for the first time this season, while the Johnson City staff also registered its first shutout of the year.