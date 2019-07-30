Sports
Wiseman’s homer leads Harrisburg to 5-2 win over Hartford
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Rhett Wiseman hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 5-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday.
The home run by Wiseman scored Nick Banks to give the Senators a 2-1 lead.
The Senators later added single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to secure the victory.
Ian Sagdal singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home for Harrisburg.
Harrisburg right-hander Kevin McGowan (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matt Dennis (2-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over six innings.
Harrisburg improved to 8-2 against Hartford this season.
