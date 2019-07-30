Berroa’s walk leads Bluefield to 5-1 win over Kingsport

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Steward Berroa drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning, leading the Bluefield Blue Jays to a 5-1 win over the Kingsport Mets on Tuesday.

The walk by Berroa, part of a three-run inning, gave the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead before Eric Rivera hit a two-run single later in the inning.

The Blue Jays later tacked on a run in both the third and seventh innings. In the third, Spencer Horwitz scored on a sacrifice fly before he singled to score Rivera in the seventh.

Luis Alvarez (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kingsport starter Cesar Loaiza (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.