Gibson hits grand slam, leads Erie over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Cam Gibson hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 5-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Gibson scored Isaac Paredes, Jose Azocar, and Frank Schwindel and was the game's last scoring play.

Erie right-hander Kyle Funkhouser (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tony Dibrell (0-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up five runs and six hits over five innings.