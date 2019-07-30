Sports
Policelli’s single leads Lakeland to 5-3 win over Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Brady Policelli hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Lakeland Flying Tigers to a 5-3 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Tuesday.
The single by Policelli came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Flying Tigers a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Nick Ames hit an RBI double, driving in Policelli.
After Lakeland scored one run in the fifth inning, Tampa took a 3-1 lead after Alexander Palma hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning and Pablo Olivares hit an RBI single in the seventh.
Jake Thompson (1-0) got the win in relief while Hobie Harris (2-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
Palma homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Tarpons. Oswaldo Cabrera doubled and singled twice.
