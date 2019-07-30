Duran leads Staten Island over West Virginia 6-2

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Ezequiel Duran hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Staten Island Yankees defeated the West Virginia Black Bears 6-2 on Tuesday.

West Virginia tied the game 1-1 in the fourth after William Matthiessen hit an RBI single, scoring Kyle Wilkie.

Staten Island answered in the top of the next frame, scoring three runs to take the lead. Josh Smith and Jacob Sanford drove in one run each en route to the three-run lead.

The Yankees extended their lead in the seventh when Duran hit a two-run home run.

Staten Island right-hander Anderson Munoz (5-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Braxton Ashcraft (0-7) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing four runs and five hits over six innings.

For the Black Bears, Dean Lockery doubled and singled twice.