Walker leads Winston-Salem to 4-1 win over Lynchburg

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Steele Walker doubled twice and singled as the Winston-Salem Dash defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 4-1 on Tuesday.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, Lynchburg tied the game when Jonathan Laureano hit an RBI single, driving in Will Benson.

The Dash grabbed the lead in the sixth inning when Jameson Fisher hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Craig Dedelow.

The Dash later tacked on two runs in the seventh when JJ Muno hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Mitch Roman to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bennett Sousa (1-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Hector Hernandez (3-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.