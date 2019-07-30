Carrillo leads Auburn over Hudson Valley 6-4

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Adalberto Carrillo singled twice as the Auburn Doubledays beat the Hudson Valley Renegades 6-4 on Tuesday.

Up 3-1 in the fourth, Auburn extended its lead when Caldioli Sanfler scored on a wild pitch and Jose Sanchez scored on a single.

Hudson Valley answered in the bottom of the frame when Garrett Hiott hit a two-run single to get within two.

The Doubledays tacked on another run in the ninth when Andrew Pratt hit a solo home run.

Fausto Segura (2-0) got the win in relief while Hudson Valley starter Rodolfo Sanchez (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.